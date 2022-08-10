Toledo to replace all customer-owned lead lines

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is going to utilize $10 million of the American Rescue Plan Act funding to replace all customer-owned lead lines in the city.

According to the Division of Water Distribution, there are estimated to be about 3,000 lines still in use.

In order to determine where the lead lines are located, staff from the Division of Water Distribution will be in the Old West and Junction neighborhoods this weekend.

These staff members will help evaluate customer-owned water lines and to register residents for the lead line replacement program.

City of Toledo employees will be wearing “Got Lead?” t-shirts, carrying a city ID badge and will wear masks and gloves insides customers’ homes.

They will be knocking on doors Saturday, August 13 and August 20 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Staff will ask to enter the home in order to test the water pipe and if the pipe contains lead, the customer will be registered for the lead line replacement program.

If no one is home, the employee will leave behind a document which will instruct residents on how to test for lead on their own and report it to the city.

