TPD looking for suspect who allegedly assaulted, robbed victim at Circle K

The suspect was described as a Black male, age in the late 40s, six feet tall and wearing a...
The suspect was described as a Black male, age in the late 40s, six feet tall and wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans and a red and black backpack.(Toledo Police Department)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect who stole from, and assaulted a victim at Circle K on July 26.

According to TPD, the victim, a 24-year-old woman, was standing in line at the Circle K on Secor holding a $100 bill when the suspect told the victim “That’s my money, give me my money!”

The suspect was described as a Black male, age in the late 40s, six feet tall and wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans and a red and black backpack.

TPD says the victim told the suspect the money wasn’t his. Then the suspect allegedly grabbed the woman by her arms and began swinging her around and she eventually landed on the ground. The suspect continued to yell at the woman to give him the money but the victim refused and tried to grab the suspect’s backpack to get him off of her.

According to TPD, the suspect took the woman’s cash and walked out the door. The woman told police she followed the suspect and watched him walk to the front of Secor Woods Apartments next door.

According to a witness, when he saw the suspect grab the victim, the witness yelled at the suspect to to stop and then called police.

TPD says the victim suffered small scratches on her left hand and was treated for her injuries.

If you have any information about the altercation or the identity or location of the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

