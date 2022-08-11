8/11: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

A weak cold front is pushing south this afternoon, leading to even drier air and consistent highs on either side of 80F for the next few days. Saturday’s Jeep Fest parade should stay dry, though a few scattered showers may roll into western counties later that afternoon, and through Toledo late in the evening/overnight. Highs won’t budge much from there, making it our most consistently cooler stretch of weather in at least 2 months.

