8/11: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Staying dry through Jeep Fest parade; few showers return Sat. night
If you're enjoying this cooler and drier air... just wait until Jeep Fest weekend! Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
A weak cold front is pushing south this afternoon, leading to even drier air and consistent highs on either side of 80F for the next few days. Saturday’s Jeep Fest parade should stay dry, though a few scattered showers may roll into western counties later that afternoon, and through Toledo late in the evening/overnight. Highs won’t budge much from there, making it our most consistently cooler stretch of weather in at least 2 months.

