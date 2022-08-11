Birthday Club
8/11/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Chance of rain increasing for parts of the weekend
8/11/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Clear and much cooler, supermoon in the sky, lows in the lower 50s. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, very comfortable, highs in the upper 70s. SATURDAY: Increasing cloudiness, chance of a few afternoon & evening showers, highs in the mid 70s. SUNDAY: AM showers, drying out in the afternoon, highs in the mid 70s.

