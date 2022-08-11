Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

August 11th Weather Forecast

Few Showers Possible Early Sunday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A few sprinkles are possible this morning, otherwise the afternoon will turn sunny with a high near 80. Friday and Saturday will bring lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s. Clouds will increase Saturday evening and a few showers are possible overnight into early Sunday. A mix of sun and clouds are expected early next week with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Highs may return to the middle 80s by late next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The enforcement blitz will concentrate on all traffic violations but an emphasis will be set on...
TPD to conduct traffic enforcement blitz
The suspect was described as a Black male, age in the late 40s, six feet tall and wearing a...
TPD looking for suspect who allegedly assaulted, robbed victim at Circle K
Toledo Police and USMS arrested a fugitive on August 10, 2022 after escaping from the Milwaukee...
Man wanted by police for nearly a year arrested in Toledo, video shows escape
TPD says an SUV with four people inside crashed into an occupied home in the 4900 block of...
Car crashes into occupied home in Toledo
Born and raised in Toledo, Jacob Parr was inspired to redesign the flag because of his love for...
Toledo graphic designer proposes new design for the city’s flag

Latest News

August 11th Weather Forecast
August 11th Weather Forecast
8/10/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
8/10/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
8/10: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast
8/10: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast
Very Nice Weather Ahead
August 10th Weather Forecast