Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 2 arrested for robbing mother, child at gunpoint, authorities say

Florida authorities say 2 men accused of robbing a mother and her child have been arrested. (Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Florida authorities say they have made an arrest in a brazen robbery case that involved a mother and her child.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida reports Corahn Myrie and Joshua Davila are in custody after the pair allegedly robbed a woman and her child at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office shared surveillance footage of the incident, showing a woman and a child standing in front of a business when a man approaches the two and takes their belongings before jumping in a nearby vehicle.

Authorities said the mother and her child were not injured in the incident, but the men took their items, which included the child’s backpack and tablet.

The sheriff’s office said it didn’t long for detectives to catch the men involved.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD says an SUV with four people inside crashed into an occupied home in the 4900 block of...
Car crashes into occupied home in Toledo
The enforcement blitz will concentrate on all traffic violations but an emphasis will be set on...
TPD to conduct traffic enforcement blitz
The Toledo Post office is hosting a job application on Wednesday for applicants.
U.S. Postal Service hiring in Toledo Wednesday
Four Toledo City Council members are facing federal bribery and extortion charges.
Trial date set for former Toledo City Council members accused in pay-to-play scheme
Javontay Johnson was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man at a...
Man convicted in 2021 Toledo gas station murder

Latest News

Explosions are seen from the beach in Crimea on Tuesday.
Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts
In the 2021 to 2022 school year the price went from $125 to $129 per semester for students, and...
UT students and staff raise concerns over on-campus parking rates
8/10/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
8/10/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Republican leader stumps for J.R. Majewski
Republican leader stumps for J.R. Majewski