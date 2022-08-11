Cedar Point looks to the past for new Boardwalk themed area.

Birthday Club
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Cedar Point is revisiting its roots in the latest addition to the park.

The Boardwalk will come to the Sandusky amusement park in 2023, which will be “a modern interpretation of the Cedar Point of yesteryear.”

The new themed area, just steps away from the very Lake Erie shoreline that made Cedar Point famous, will feature a new ride - The Wild Mouse Roller Coaster, a revamped Lakeside Midway and a new dining venue.

“The Boardwalk is our vision of what the classic Cedar Point Boardwalk would have felt like long ago: the sights, the sounds, the electricity of the experience – this new area captures it all,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “Lakeside attractions have always been a part of Cedar Point’s 153-year history, and that tradition lives on. We can’t wait for our guests to enjoy this stunning new centerpiece of summertime fun.”

Wild Mouse Roller Coaster

Cedar Point’s legacy of roller coaster thrills continues with the addition of the Wild Mouse roller coaster. A nod to the park’s original Wild Mouse coaster, the modern version will provide a ride experience the original couldn’t – its cars will spin 360 degrees as they navigate the ride’s 1,312 feet of bright orange track.

The spins, dips, drops and hairpin turns of Wild Mouse will thrill coaster lovers young and young-at-heart. Standing 52 feet tall, the Wild Mouse ride experience is an unpredictable game of “cat and mouse,” complete with six mouse-themed cars and one cheese-themed car. The coaster’s free-form spinning action changes with the number of riders aboard each car, providing one-of-a-kind experiences with no two rides being exactly the same.

Riders must be at least 42″ tall to ride with a supervising companion, or 48″ tall to ride alone. Wild Mouse is manufactured by Zamperla® and joins Cedar Point’s unmatched ride collection as the 18th roller coaster at America’s Roller Coast®.

Serving as the anchor to The Boardwalk, Cedar Point’s Grand Pavilion commemorates the park’s original Grand Pavilion entertainment space, which made its debut back in 1888.

In 2023, Cedar Point’s Grand Pavilion will take many cues from the original. The bi-level complex will be home to a new restaurant featuring culinary items not found anywhere else in the park (plus many traditional favorites), a lake view bar for relaxation and conversation, indoor and outdoor seating plus viewing decks with unparalleled panoramas of Cedar Point, the Cedar Point Beach and the Lake Erie shoreline.

Guests will be immersed in the evocative nostalgia of The Boardwalk with a full collection of family rides that are quintessential Cedar Point. Two existing family attractions, Matterhorn and Scrambler, will be relocated to The Boardwalk with Scrambler receiving a refresh and new name: Atomic Scrambler. The Tiki Twirl spinning ride will also be refreshed and renamed as former park classic Calypso. These rides join Wild Mouse, Giant Wheel, Troika, Dodgem, GateKeeper and WindSeeker in the park’s new hub for a full range of pint-sized to giant-sized thrills for the whole family.

