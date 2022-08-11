Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Cincinnati Zoo narrows search down to 2 names for new baby hippo

Bibi's new baby is a boy.
Bibi's new baby is a boy.(Cincinnati Zoo)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo has narrowed its search for a name for their new baby boy hippo from 90,000 suggestions to just two.

The two finalists are Fritz and Ferguson, WXIX reported.

There is still a chance for people to weigh in on their favorite before the zoo announces its final decision on Aug. 15.

Bibi gave birth to her calf on Aug. 3 at about 10 p.m.

Bibi the Hippo Gives Birth

The zoo said the baby’s famous sister, Fiona, and the zoo’s other hippo, Tucker, have been kept away from Bibi while she bonds with her new baby boy.

Mom and baby will stay behind the scenes for a while, but the zoo is sharing photos and videos on social media.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The enforcement blitz will concentrate on all traffic violations but an emphasis will be set on...
TPD to conduct traffic enforcement blitz
Toledo Police and USMS arrested a fugitive on August 10, 2022 after escaping from the Milwaukee...
Man wanted by police for nearly a year arrested in Toledo, video shows escape
The suspect was described as a Black male, age in the late 40s, six feet tall and wearing a...
TPD looking for suspect who allegedly assaulted, robbed victim at Circle K
Born and raised in Toledo, Jacob Parr was inspired to redesign the flag because of his love for...
Toledo graphic designer proposes new design for the city’s flag
TPD says an SUV with four people inside crashed into an occupied home in the 4900 block of...
Car crashes into occupied home in Toledo

Latest News

Cedar Point looks to the past for new Boardwalk themed area.
Cedar Point looks to the past for new Boardwalk-themed area
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according...
17-year-old died in wood chipper accident, coroner says
Falling prices for gas, airline tickets and clothes are giving Americans a little bit of...
US wholesale inflation fell in July for 1st time in 2 years