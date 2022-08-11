Coast Guard, Madison Township police search for missing boater in Lake Erie

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A private boat reported missing from Canadian waters days earlier washed ashore in Madison Township Thursday morning.

Madison Township police said they were contacted by the United States Coast Guard around 9 a.m.

Police said the 21-foot boat ended up along a rocky stretch of the coastline and rough surf made boarding the boat to conduct a search hazardous.

Officers anchored the boat to shore with cables and a Canadian Search and Rescue aircraft and a U.S. Coast Guard vessel and personnel all responded to the scene.

Canadian rescue swimmers were able to determine the boat was unoccupied.

Officials have not released the name of the missing boater.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.