Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Coast Guard, Madison Township police search for missing boater in Lake Erie

(WAFB)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A private boat reported missing from Canadian waters days earlier washed ashore in Madison Township Thursday morning.

Madison Township police said they were contacted by the United States Coast Guard around 9 a.m.

Police said the 21-foot boat ended up along a rocky stretch of the coastline and rough surf made boarding the boat to conduct a search hazardous.

Officers anchored the boat to shore with cables and a Canadian Search and Rescue aircraft and a U.S. Coast Guard vessel and personnel all responded to the scene.

Canadian rescue swimmers were able to determine the boat was unoccupied.

Officials have not released the name of the missing boater.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The enforcement blitz will concentrate on all traffic violations but an emphasis will be set on...
TPD to conduct traffic enforcement blitz
Toledo Police and USMS arrested a fugitive on August 10, 2022 after escaping from the Milwaukee...
Man wanted by police for nearly a year arrested in Toledo, video shows escape
The suspect was described as a Black male, age in the late 40s, six feet tall and wearing a...
TPD looking for suspect who allegedly assaulted, robbed victim at Circle K
46-year old Deymond Underwood Junior says he was riding his motorcycle when he was hit from...
Monroe Prosecuting Attorney will file a charge in hit-and-run accident
According to the Division of Water Distribution, there are estimated to be about 3,000 lines...
Toledo to replace all customer-owned lead lines

Latest News

This is the first confirmed case in the area. The state of Ohio currently sits at a total of 75...
Lucas County reports confirmed case of Monkeypox
The Ohio Department of Health provides updates about COVID-19 and Monkeypox.
ODH COVID-19 and Monkeypox Update
MSP says troopers were dispatched to the crash on Southard Highway south of Burton Road at 3:35...
MSP: One dead after single vehicle crash in Lenawee County
Cedar Point looks to the past for new Boardwalk themed area.
Cedar Point looks to the past for new Boardwalk-themed area