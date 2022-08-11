Birthday Club
Firefighter killed when pickup truck runs red light, crashes into fire engine, authorities say

Driver David Pleasant died of injuries sustained in a firetruck crash on Wednesday.
Driver David Pleasant died of injuries sustained in a firetruck crash on Wednesday.(Memphis Fire Department)
By Action News 5 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A firefighter with the Memphis Fire Department died after a crash Wednesday night.

According to WMC, police said a pickup truck ran a red light and crashed into a Memphis Fire Department engine that was responding to a house fire.

Authorities said the firetruck tried to avoid the pickup but failed and flipped on its side.

The Memphis fire engine, seen flipped onto its side.
The Memphis fire engine, seen flipped onto its side.(Action News 5)

Driver David Pleasant was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the fire department.

Three other firefighters were treated for injuries at the hospital and have since been released.

“David was extremely passionate about his role as a driver for the Memphis Fire Department, and he loved to help people and serve our community,” the fire department said in a statement.

Pleasant had worked with the Division of Fire Services for 32 years.

The driver of the pickup truck was also taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

