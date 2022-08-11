Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Jury can’t reach verdict in engineers’ Flint water trial

These water bottles show the color of Flint's water during the Flint water crisis
These water bottles show the color of Flint's water during the Flint water crisis
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - A judge has declared a mistrial in a dispute over partial liability for Flint, Michigan’s lead-contaminated water.

The jury couldn’t reach a verdict after hearing months of evidence against two engineering firms, Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews and Newman. The firms were accused of not doing enough to get Flint to treat the highly corrosive water or to urge a return to a regional water supplier.

After hearing months of evidence, the jury began deliberations on July 25 but also took a planned 11-day break before returning Tuesday.

Flint’s water became contaminated in 2014-15 because water pulled from the Flint River wasn’t treated to reduce the corrosive effect on lead pipes. Veolia and LAN said bad decisions by state and local officials caused the crisis.

Next:

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police and USMS arrested a fugitive on August 10, 2022 after escaping from the Milwaukee...
Man wanted by police for nearly a year arrested in Toledo, video shows escape
The enforcement blitz will concentrate on all traffic violations but an emphasis will be set on...
TPD to conduct traffic enforcement blitz
The suspect was described as a Black male, age in the late 40s, six feet tall and wearing a...
TPD looking for suspect who allegedly assaulted, robbed victim at Circle K
46-year old Deymond Underwood Junior says he was riding his motorcycle when he was hit from...
Monroe Prosecuting Attorney will file a charge in hit-and-run accident
According to the Division of Water Distribution, there are estimated to be about 3,000 lines...
Toledo to replace all customer-owned lead lines

Latest News

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced his H20hio initiative is investing an additional $1.5...
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announces additional funding to address lead service lines
OH-TF1 was officially demobilized at 9 a.m. on Thursday after spending two weeks in Kentucky...
Ohio Task Force 1 returning home from KY flood search and rescue mission
ODH gives update on Monkeypox, COVID
Ohio health leaders give update on COVID-19, monkeypox
Christina Price was sentenced to serve a mandatory six years in prison Thursday but could serve...
Toledo woman sentenced in drawbridge crash that killed child
This is the first confirmed case in the area. The state of Ohio currently sits at a total of 75...
Lucas County reports confirmed case of Monkeypox