Live: Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI headquarters: EMA director

The standoff is over in Clinton County with an armed person who tried to breach the Visitor...
The standoff is over in Clinton County with an armed person who tried to breach the Visitor Screening facility at FBI Headquarters in Kenwood and fled northbound on I-71.(WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BREAKING: The suspect in Thursday’s hourslong standoff has died, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An hours-long standoff between law enforcement and an armed suspect who tried to break into Cincinnati FBI headquarters Thursday morning and then fled, shooting at state troopers, has ended, according to Clinton County EMA Director Thomas Breckel.

Thursday’s standoff in Wilmington ended with no one needing to be taken to the hospital, per Breckel.

The EMA director said two medical helicopters were in the area waiting if they were needed and at least one of them was released.

Before the standoff, the unidentified armed suspect tried to breach the FBI’s Visitor Screening Facility at its headquarters in Sycamore Township around 9:15 a.m., the bureau said.

An alarm went off, prompting armed FBI agents to respond and the suspect fled onto northbound I-71, the FBI said in a tweet.

Troopers found the suspect’s vehicle, a Ford Crown Victoria, near the northbound I-71 rest area around 9:37 a.m., where the pursuit began.

OSP says a gunshot was fired from inside the suspect’s vehicle.

Standoff ends with armed suspect who tried to break into Cincinnati FBI headquarters: EMA director

The pursuit continued until the suspect exited I-71 onto eastbound State Route 73 and then went north on Smith Road, according to OSP.

The vehicle passed over I-71 on Smith Road, stopped around 10 a.m. near Van Trees Road, and then the suspect exited the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with law enforcement, troopers say.

The suspect did sustain unknown injuries, OSP said earlier.

No law enforcement officers or bystanders have been hurt.

Breckel says both sides of Interstate 71 are back open in Clinton County because authorities have decided it’s far enough away from the standoff scene and is not a risk to the public. State Route 73 and State Route 380 are also back open.

A lockdown remains in effect for all buildings within a one-mile radius of Smith and Center roads near the standoff scene. People in that area are being told to lock their doors and remain inside, according to Clinton County Emergency Management Agency.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

