MSP: One dead after single vehicle crash in Lenawee County

MSP says troopers were dispatched to the crash on Southard Highway south of Burton Road at 3:35...
MSP says troopers were dispatched to the crash on Southard Highway south of Burton Road at 3:35 p.m. on Aug. 10.(Source: Raycom Image Bank)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROME TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - Michigan State Police say one man was killed in a single vehicle crash that happened in Lenawee County on Wednesday.

MSP says troopers were dispatched to the crash on Southard Highway south of Burton Road at 3:35 p.m. on Aug. 10.

According to MSP, a 67-year-old man, from Addison, was driving a semi-truck, which was hauling a tanker trailer, north on Southard Highway. The truck reportedly left the roadway and struck several trees before rolling onto its driver’s side. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

MSP says alcohol and drug use are not considered to have been a factor in the crash. Indications show the driver may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash, however, the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

