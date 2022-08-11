Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

‘Not funny to me:’ Beto O’Rourke curses at heckler over Uvalde shooting

Beto O'Rourke curses at a heckler during a speech in Texas. (Credit: Beto O'Rourke campaign via CNN Newsource)
By CNN and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINERAL WELLS, Texas (CNN) - Beto O’Rourke cursed at a heckler during an event Wednesday in Mineral Wells, Texas.

The Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate responded to a person in the crowd who laughed at O’Rourke as he spoke about the Robb Elementary School mass shooting.

“Nineteen kids and their two teachers shot to death with a weapon originally designed for use in combat, legally purchased by an 18-year-old, who did not try to obtain one when he was 16 or 17 but followed the law that is on the books,” O’Rouke said.

As he continued speaking about the Uvalde mass shooting, a person in the audience laughed.

“It may be funny for you, mother----er, but it’s not funny to me, OK?” O’Rourke said.

O’Rourke has consistently called for tougher gun laws.

He is facing incumbent Republican Gov. Gregg Abbot in November.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. Gray News contributed to this story. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The enforcement blitz will concentrate on all traffic violations but an emphasis will be set on...
TPD to conduct traffic enforcement blitz
Toledo Police and USMS arrested a fugitive on August 10, 2022 after escaping from the Milwaukee...
Man wanted by police for nearly a year arrested in Toledo, video shows escape
The suspect was described as a Black male, age in the late 40s, six feet tall and wearing a...
TPD looking for suspect who allegedly assaulted, robbed victim at Circle K
Born and raised in Toledo, Jacob Parr was inspired to redesign the flag because of his love for...
Toledo graphic designer proposes new design for the city’s flag
TPD says an SUV with four people inside crashed into an occupied home in the 4900 block of...
Car crashes into occupied home in Toledo

Latest News

The cargo ship Razoni crosses the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 3,...
West gives Ukraine weapons, bans Russian coal
The family of a man who survived being struck by lightning tells his story. (WTVR, DONNA...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man struck by lightning while moving cows
Monroe County, Florida, Sheriff Rick Ramsay discuss a fatal shooting in Key Largo, Florida, on...
Officials: Deputies fatally shot pilot deputized to carry gun
Beto O'Rourke curses at a heckler during a speech in Texas.
'Not funny to me:' Beto O'Rourke curses at heckler over Uvalde shooting