Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announces additional funding to address lead service lines

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that his H20hio initiative is investing an additional $1.5 million to address lead service lines statewide, Thursday.

The funding will specifically assist communities with identifying, inventorying, and mapping lead service lines throughout the state.

“There is no safe level of lead exposure, which is why I remain committed to helping our local communities locate and remove lead pipes,” said Governor DeWine. " No one should need to worry that their drinking water is hurting their health, and we will continue to offer support to communities that need assistance addressing toxic lead pipes,”.

This marks the second round of grant funding available as part of the H2Ohio Lead Line Mapping Grant Program.

Governor DeWine announced $2.1 million to help 48 public water systems take the first step toward both the removal and replacement of lead water pipes.

Ohio EPA Director Laurie A. Stevenson said the grants help ensure that communities have access map of lead lines.

“These grants will help communities create true and accurate maps of lead lines in their communities, which will enable them to be prepared to take the next step of replacing them,” she said.

While lead-based paint and its dust are among the most common source of lead poisoning, lead in drinking water can also greatly increase a person’s total lead exposure. Lead primarily enters drinking water when materials containing lead corrode in either water distribution systems or household plumbing.

According to a statement released by Governor DeWine’s office most water service lines are galvanized iron or copper, however, an estimated 6.1 million lead water lines remain nationwide.

Lead poisoning impacts individuals of all ages, yet children are at the greatest risk, as their bodies absorb lead more easily than adults.

Ohio EPA will accept grant applications until September 9, 2022.

