Ohio Task Force 1 returning home from KY flood search and rescue mission

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Task Force 1 is heading home after completing its search and rescue missions in Kentucky.

OH-TF1 was officially demobilized at 9 a.m. on Thursday after spending two weeks in Kentucky assisting with search and rescue efforts due to massive flooding.

According to OH-TF1, a 16-person team departed the OH-TF1 headquarters in Dayton on July 28 and headed to Corbin, KY. The team arrived at Hazard, Kentucky National Guard Armory on July 29.

The team encountered heavy damage in the area including trees, power lines down, roads that were washed out or impassable and mudslides. Boat crews worked a 12-hour day searching for missing persons or those in need of assistance.

OH-TF1 says for the following five days, the team conducted wide area search and rescue operations using boats, vehicles and personnel on foot. On Aug. 1, additional rain caused water levels to rise to six to eight feet.

“There was a significant amount of debris flowing downstream that presented dangerous hazards in the water,” said Team Leader Adam Landis. “Examples of some of the larger debris hazards we witnessed included refrigerators, walls of buildings and large trees, in addition to an almost continuous flow of smaller debris. This type of debris could potentially damage the boats, the props on the boat motors, or get clogged around the water intake parts on the lower units of the motors. We also witnessed several trees falling over as a result of the soft ground.”

OH-TF1 says the team was placed in a state of readiness and staged in Lexington as rainfalls threatened the area with additional flooding. Down time was used to clean and rehab equipment as well as conduct additional training with members of the team.

With the rain holding off and water levels falling, the team was released to return back to Ohio.

“Ohio Task Force 1 is honored that we could assist our neighbors in Kentucky during this time,” said Landis.

