Republican leader stumps for J.R. Majewski

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - A Republican heavy hitter was in Northwest Ohio Wednesday as election season really begins to hit high gear.

We’re talking specifically about the newly drawn ninth district where Representative Marcy Kaptur is facing one of her strongest challenges yet in Republican J.R. Majewski.

The Republican message was that Kaptur’s time is up. They think Majewski has the background to make a difference.

Crown batteries made in Fremont can be found on 6 continents across the world. Wednesday the highest ranking Republican in the US House, Congressman Kevin McCarthy, got to see their production up close and personal.

“Leader McCarthy is joining us today because he’s going to help us take back the 9th district of Ohio,” said Majewski.

McCarthy was stumping for Republican Majewski who’s challenging Kaptur who’s held the seat since 1983.

“We’ve been ignored, in some respects, because we haven’t had an opportunity to win. I won’t say intentionally ignored, we’ve just been not in play,” said Majewski.

“This is a competitive race. I hope everybody understands we are in this race. Because we have a candidate that understands what Ohio needs,” said McCarthy.

McCarthy touted Majewski’s background in energy as one of the major assets he’d bring to Washington. A place still abuzz after federal agents raided former President Donald Trump’s home this week. Both Majewski and McCarthy think it was unnecessary and neither wants a politized Department of Justice.

“It really seems like there’s not fairness. They don’t treat every case fair. They’re judging the cases based on policy and politics. That’s the wrong thing,” said McCarthy.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.