Toledo woman sentenced in drawbridge crash that killed child

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Toledo woman could serve nearly a decade in prison in connection to a crash that killed a child.

Christina Price was sentenced to at least six years in prison on Thursday but could serve up to nine years. According to court documents, Price changed her previous not guilty plea to a no contest plea on aggravated vehicular manslaughter charges earlier this year. She was charged in connection to a crash that killed 8-year-old Kyla Brown.

Officials previously said Price is the fiancé of Brown’s grandfather.

Toledo Police said the driver of the car drove through the gates that drop when the bridge is being raised. (WTVG File)

The crash happened on the Craig Memorial Bridge on Sept. 11, 2021. According to police reports, Price drove through the gates that drop when the bridge was raised. The car crashed into the side of the drawbridge while it was going up.

Brown was killed in the crash. Police said she was riding in the back passenger seat at the time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.