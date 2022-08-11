Birthday Club
Toledo woman sentenced in drawbridge crash that killed child

Christina Price, 37, of Toledo, was indicted by a Lucas County grand jury on aggravated...
Christina Price, 37, of Toledo, was indicted by a Lucas County grand jury on aggravated vehicular homicide charges for the death of Kyla Brown, 8, of Toledo.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Toledo woman could serve nearly a decade in prison in connection to a crash that killed a child.

Christina Price was sentenced to at least six years in prison on Thursday but could serve up to nine years. According to court documents, Price changed her previous not guilty plea to a no contest plea on aggravated vehicular manslaughter charges earlier this year. She was charged in connection to a crash that killed 8-year-old Kyla Brown.

Officials previously said Price is the fiancé of Brown’s grandfather.

Toledo Police said the driver of the car drove through the gates that drop when the bridge is...
Toledo Police said the driver of the car drove through the gates that drop when the bridge is being raised.(WTVG File)

The crash happened on the Craig Memorial Bridge on Sept. 11, 2021. According to police reports, Price drove through the gates that drop when the bridge was raised. The car crashed into the side of the drawbridge while it was going up.

Brown was killed in the crash. Police said she was riding in the back passenger seat at the time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

