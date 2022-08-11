UT students and staff raise concerns over on-campus parking rates

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -University of Toledo students are concerned about the cost of on-campus parking.

Last fall the university partnered with Park-U-Toledo to take over parking services on campus. With that change came increased parking rates.

In the 2021 to 2022 school year the price went from $125 to $129 per semester for students, and this year another price raise for students and faculty.

Sheri Casper, Executive Director of Park-U-Toledo said the company has increased its rates in hopes to close a gap.

“One of the reasons why it jumped a good amount for employees this year is because we’re trying to close that gap.,” said Casper. She added that the rate for students only increased by $4 making it now $133 per semester. The rate for employees is $259 for the entire year.

Some students said the raise isn’t just impacting them.

“My mom pays for it so it’s just been tough on her because that’s adding onto the cost and with my dorm,” said a freshman who preferred to remain anonymous.

Many people on campus have compared the price for a permit to other schools, but Casper said it’s not the same.

“Bowling Green is in a different type of setting than what we are, our population here in Toledo is a lot higher,” Casper said.

Neyonika Gupta, a junior at UT, said if the prices can’t be reduced, Park-U-Toledo should consider other options.

“If not reduce prices we could get like a separate area for UT students. If not only for students then for students and staff,” said Gupta.

Park-U-Toledo told 13abc that the money from permits goes directly to bettering parking services on campus. If some people don’t want to pay for the permit, they have other options.

“They can choose what they pay and how they pay. You can go to a meter, and pay park mobile, which is in downtown Toledo so people should be familiar. You can get a day pass, year pass, or semester pass,” said Casper.

If you have a parking concern at the University of Toledo you can reach out to Park-U-Toledo here.

