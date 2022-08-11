VIDEO: Patriotic pup sings along with national anthem on TV
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro family’s furry friend is a patriotic pup.
Deborah Brumley sent video of her 2-year-old border collie, Jagger, singing the national anthem.
Every morning, before their early morning newscast Good Morning Region 8, KAIT airs “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
And every morning, Jagger chimes in.
“He sings with the TV every morning to the national anthem ever since he was about 3 to 4 months old,” said Brumley.
Way to go, Jagger! Keep hitting those high notes.
Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.