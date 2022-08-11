Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella

A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A woman was impaled Wednesday in Garden City by a beach umbrella in what appeared to be a freak accident.

According to the Horry County Coroner, Tammy Perreault, 63, of Horry County, was struck and impaled by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind around 12:40 p.m.

Suffering from chest trauma, she was taken to Waccamaw ER where she succumbed to her injuries at 1:33 p.m., WMBF reported.

It’s not unheard of for beach umbrellas to cause serious injuries or death.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that there were roughly 2,800 unconfirmed beach umbrella-related injuries between 2010 and 2018.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The enforcement blitz will concentrate on all traffic violations but an emphasis will be set on...
TPD to conduct traffic enforcement blitz
Toledo Police and USMS arrested a fugitive on August 10, 2022 after escaping from the Milwaukee...
Man wanted by police for nearly a year arrested in Toledo, video shows escape
The suspect was described as a Black male, age in the late 40s, six feet tall and wearing a...
TPD looking for suspect who allegedly assaulted, robbed victim at Circle K
Born and raised in Toledo, Jacob Parr was inspired to redesign the flag because of his love for...
Toledo graphic designer proposes new design for the city’s flag
TPD says an SUV with four people inside crashed into an occupied home in the 4900 block of...
Car crashes into occupied home in Toledo

Latest News

Cedar Point looks to the past for new Boardwalk themed area.
Cedar Point looks to the past for new Boardwalk-themed area
An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according...
17-year-old died in wood chipper accident, coroner says
Bibi's new baby is a boy.
Cincinnati Zoo narrows search down to 2 names for new baby hippo
Falling prices for gas, airline tickets and clothes are giving Americans a little bit of...
US wholesale inflation fell in July for 1st time in 2 years