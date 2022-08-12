8/12: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Beep beep, here come the Jeeps! It’s a picture-perfect afternoon to kick off Jeep Fest 2022, with lots of sun and highs close to 80F. Rain will start to enter western counties when the parade steps off downtown Saturday, with increasing chances in Lucas County heading through the day. Much of Sunday afternoon will get back to the drier side, staying that way with slowly-rising temps through next week.

