August 12th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny and very dry today with the lowest humidity levels in a month. There is a good chance for some early to mid-afternoon showers on Saturday. The best chance of rain over the weekend will come Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Highs over the weekend are expected to be in the middle 70s. Next week turns sunny and dry with highs in the low 80s.

