Digital lottery for “Hamilton” tickets begins

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Theatre Guild is holding a digital lottery where participants will have the chance to win discounted tickets to see “Hamilton” at the Stranahan Theatre.

ATG says for each performance of “Hamilton,” there will be 40 tickets that only cost $10 that will be given out through each lottery.

The first lottery round began at 10 a.m. on Aug. 12 and will close at 12 p.m. on Aug. 18. This lottery is for tickets for the performances on Aug. 23 through Aug 28. Subsequent lotteries will begin on each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances.

Here’s how to enter:

Use the official app for “Hamilton” , now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store

The lottery will open at 10 a.m. every Friday and will close for entry at 12 p.m. the next Thursday prior to the following week’s performances.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning two hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.

Lottery tickets void if resold.

All times listed are in the local time zone.

According to ATG, here are some additional rules for the lottery:

Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter

Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases

Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions

All sales final - no refunds or exchanges.

Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice.

A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.

Tickets for “Hamilton” are currently on sale.

ATG wants to note that BroadwayInToledo.com and eTix.com are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the Broadway is Back in Toledo Series. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices, and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

