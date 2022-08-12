Howard Marsh prepares for major renovations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Howard Marsh is undergoing renovations to its parking lots and road.

Metroparks Toledo announced that the park will be closed to vehicles from August 15 to August 18.

The road improvement will consist of re-grading the existing stone roadway, reshaping to improve drainage, and resurfacing to provide a permanent hard surface to access road and parking lots.

In addition, phase two of the Howard Road is nearing completion. Metroparks Toledo officials are expected to release the opening date come fall.

