Jeep Fest teams up with Metroparks Toledo to offer campsite for festival

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Have you ever considered camping in a Jeep?

Well, now you can! As Jeep Fest is welcoming camping for the first time in the festival’s history.

It’s all part of Jeep Fest festivities and is a brand-new way to celebrate two things that Toledo loves: Jeeps and our Metroparks.

The site called Overlanding is located at Middlegrounds Metroparks.

Chairman of Toledo Jeep Fest Jerry Huber said

“Instead of having the big camper or the big motor home that’s difficult to deal with, a lot of people have equipped their jeep with a rooftop tent, or a small trailer, and you can go anywhere,” Huber said.

Huber said attendees have requested a camping site in previous years.

“For the last couple of years, when people sign up and particularly folks from out-of-state and have never been to Toledo,” Huber explains. “Their question is, ' where can we camp?’ And there really hasn’t been anywhere close by.”

However, a partnership with Metroparks Toledo is solving that problem.

“Our event is in a metropolitan area, downtown, so there’s not really any opportunity for camping. This Middlegrounds is right at the edge of our footprint, in fact.” he said. Huber added that campers will have easy access to the parade.

“We’ll be marshaling 1,000 jeeps for our parade right on the other side of the bridge here,” Huber said.

Jeep Fest organizers are expected 65 to 75,000 people in Toledo this weekend. Attendees are traveling from more than 37 states to be in attendance.

“This year, for the first time since COVID,” Huber told 13abc. “We’re going to be able to have some visitors from Canada. That’s one of the really cool things about this event, we get people to come to Toledo, that for no other reason would they have been here.”

As of Friday afternoon, there are still a few spots left if you want to camp.

Huber explained that there’s still time to make accommodations.

“The original window for camping was about a week ago, but because of the availability, we still may be able to do some accommodation,” Huber said.

You can find information on securing a camping spot at the Metroparks Jeep Fest webpage. Leaders with both Metroparks Toledo and Jeep Fest hope to expand this opportunity for next year.

