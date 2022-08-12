Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

J&J to end sales of baby powder with talc globally next year

Johnson & Johnson is pulling baby powder containing talc worldwide next year.
Johnson & Johnson is pulling baby powder containing talc worldwide next year.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Johnson & Johnson is pulling baby powder containing talc worldwide next year after it did the same in the U.S. and Canada amid thousands of lawsuits claiming it had caused cancer.

The company says talc will be replaced by cornstarch.

J&J faced thousands of lawsuits alleging its talcum powder caused users to develop ovarian cancer, through use for feminine hygiene, or mesothelioma, a cancer that strikes the lungs and other organs.

J&J insists, and the overwhelming majority of medical research on talc indicates, that the talc baby powder is safe and doesn’t cause cancer.

But the controversy began to drag on sales, and it removed talc from the product in most of North America.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police and USMS arrested a fugitive on August 10, 2022 after escaping from the Milwaukee...
Man wanted by police for nearly a year arrested in Toledo, video shows escape
FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say
Students and staff at the University of Toledo complain about higher parking prices on campus.
UT students and staff raise concerns over on-campus parking rates
This is the first confirmed case in the area. The state of Ohio currently sits at a total of 75...
Lucas County reports confirmed case of Monkeypox
Christina Price was sentenced to serve a mandatory six years in prison Thursday but could serve...
Toledo woman sentenced in drawbridge crash that killed child

Latest News

Kassandra Sweeney, 24, and her two young sons, 4-year-old Benjamin and 1-year-old Mason, were...
Young suspect arrested in killing of woman and 2 little boys, police say
The Mall of America reopened Friday with extra security after a shooting on Thursday. (WCCO,...
Police arrest man accused of shooting inside Mall of America
Young suspect charged in triple killing
FILE PHOTO - The war is coming up on six months and it has sent food prices sky-high and left...
Grain ship to dock in Ukraine, leave for Africa