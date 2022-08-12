Birthday Club
Jury convicts man in downtown Toledo fatal shooting

Feymon Walker was convicted of murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence charges...
Feymon Walker was convicted of murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence charges on August 12, 2022 in connection to the 2021 murder of 28-year-old Stormy Clere.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A jury convicted a man of several charges Friday in the murder of a 28-year-old in Toledo.

According to court documents, Feymon Walker was convicted of murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence charges Friday in connection to the 2021 murder of 28-year-old Stormy Clere.

According to Toledo Police, officers were downtown in July 2021 when they heard gunshots ring out. The off-duty officers then found Clere suffering from at least one gunshot wound in a parking lot on Monroe Street between Huron and N. Erie Street.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office said Monday Clere died from multiple gunshot wounds, ruling his death a homicide.

Clere’s friends told 13abc last year he was a father of two boys, River and Stone. At the time of his murder, he was engaged to be married to his longtime girlfriend, Megan.

“He was someone that dropped anything to help anyone,” said Makaila Beckhusen, who knew Clere since third grade. “He was so loving and his big belly laugh was so contagious.”

Walker is scheduled to be sentenced on August 29.

