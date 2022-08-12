Birthday Club
A local family struggles to find a new school for child with special needs

By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo mom is scrambling, trying to find a new spot for her child after learning their school can’t take her child this school year.

The mother said she just got a call stating a teacher shortage means her child with autism will need to go somewhere else.

Several parents are sweating as we get closer and closer to school restarting, however, for this local family the upcoming school year has become more complicated.

The previous school year was great for seven-year-old Jaden, and as a result, his family anticipated having him back in a classroom in the next few weeks.

“I was literally hyperventilating in my bathroom. Just shaking and rocking back and forth because this is my son’s livelihood,” said Trini Davila, Jaden’s mother.

Davila said her son’s school called recently and informed her that she would not be able to enroll her son due to a staff shortage. Davila said the school was a great fit for her son.

“He did well. He was thriving. He did good with the teachers, and everyone there. It was a really good school. He got the stability he needed,” said Davila.

Now she’s scrambling to find Jaden a new school.

Davila said her 7-year-old is nonverbal and still needs lots of assistance so finding the right school is imperative. She’s now on waiting lists and communicated with Toledo Public Schools.

This frustrated mother said she isn’t stopping her quest to find her son the support he needs.

“I’m on the phone every day, talking to someone else trying to figure it out,” said Davila.

13abc is not identifying the school as we were not able to speak with a school official on Thursday to address any staffing issues.

However, we do find it important to not only share this family’s story in hopes to assist with resources.

