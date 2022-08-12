Birthday Club
Man accused of bomb threat outside Library of Congress released on pre-trial house arrest

Floyd Roseberry
Floyd Roseberry(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A federal judge has ordered Floyd Roseberry, accused of making a bomb threat outside the Library of Congress, to be released to his wife and placed on 24-hour house arrest as he awaits trial.

Judge Rudolph Contreras said in a 7 page order written Wednesday, August 10, Roseberry was improperly medicated for bipolar disorder and PTSD during his standoff with law enforcement outside the Library of Congress in August of last year.

Contreras specified Roseberry will be released on the condition of strict supervision, 24-hour house arrest, and regular meetings with a psychiatrist.

Contreras said there is a “genuine dispute” about whether Roseberry threatened to use weapons of mass destruction during the altercation.

Roseberry drove a truck into the block of the Library of Congress and allegedly demanded to speak to President Joe Biden. Prosecutors claim Roseberry said he was one of five people with bombs throughout Washington D.C. and was willing to die for the cause.

Roseberry’s lawyer claims the now 50-year-old repeatedly emphasized he did not wish to hurt anyone, had no control over the bomb and told law enforcement the bomb would only detonate if he was shot. The bombs were not real.

Roseberry, who does not have a history of violence, said he was improperly medicated with Aderall and Valium at the time. A forensic pathologist testified that those drugs can lead to manic and psychotic episodes for those with bipolar disorder.

As part of his house arrest, Roseberry must take proper medication, meet with psychiatrist and check in with his probation officer within 48 hours arriving back in North Carolina.

A trial date has not yet been set.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

