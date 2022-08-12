Maumee City Schools holds community safety forum

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Parents, teachers, community members, and officials attended the Maumee High School Performing Arts Center for a community safety forum on Thursday.

At the meeting officials discussed the Rescue Task Force, security measures, and Crisis Prevention Team among other topics.

“When I was in school the biggest thing was how to do your tornado drills, when to open the window to go in the hallway. Now they have to take drills about a gunman and people coming into the building that shouldn’t be there,” said Jackie Seabold. a Maumee City Schools parent.

After the meeting, Seabold said she left feeling comforted. “I feel more secure sending them where they’re going, I know they’re safe, I trust them... I came here today to hear what’s going on and I feel really good about it.”.

Interim Superintendent Steve Lee said the meeting was a priority for the district.

“It’s important to know that it [safety] is a top priority for the school district,” he said. Lee added the safety talk should continue with students.

District officials discussed do’s and don’t for parents as well. In case of an emergency, like an active shooter situation, officials asked parents not to come to the school or call the school continuously. According to officials coming to the school can interfere with emergency response teams coming to help, and calling can block up phone lines when school officials are trying to call for help.

Instead, officials ask parents to continuously monitor the school messaging system and wait to hear from school officials on what to do.

One thing that has changed since last school year is access to the building. Chief of the Maumee City Police Division said officers now have access to the building with the use of key cards.

Sprow said emergency response and city officials have practiced for any scenario that may arise and streamline communication between departments.

“The police department, the school district, the fire department, and the city continuously work together to keep our community safe and our school safe,” said Chief Sprow.

