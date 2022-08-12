Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Maumee City Schools holds community safety forum

Schools across the state are now required to submit active COVID cases to the Ohio Department...
Schools across the state are now required to submit active COVID cases to the Ohio Department of Health.(WTVG)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Parents, teachers, community members, and officials attended the Maumee High School Performing Arts Center for a community safety forum on Thursday.

At the meeting officials discussed the Rescue Task Force, security measures, and Crisis Prevention Team among other topics.

“When I was in school the biggest thing was how to do your tornado drills, when to open the window to go in the hallway. Now they have to take drills about a gunman and people coming into the building that shouldn’t be there,” said Jackie Seabold. a Maumee City Schools parent.

After the meeting, Seabold said she left feeling comforted. “I feel more secure sending them where they’re going, I know they’re safe, I trust them... I came here today to hear what’s going on and I feel really good about it.”.

Interim Superintendent Steve Lee said the meeting was a priority for the district.

“It’s important to know that it [safety] is a top priority for the school district,” he said. Lee added the safety talk should continue with students.

District officials discussed do’s and don’t for parents as well. In case of an emergency, like an active shooter situation, officials asked parents not to come to the school or call the school continuously. According to officials coming to the school can interfere with emergency response teams coming to help, and calling can block up phone lines when school officials are trying to call for help.

Instead, officials ask parents to continuously monitor the school messaging system and wait to hear from school officials on what to do.

One thing that has changed since last school year is access to the building. Chief of the Maumee City Police Division said officers now have access to the building with the use of key cards.

Sprow said emergency response and city officials have practiced for any scenario that may arise and streamline communication between departments.

“The police department, the school district, the fire department, and the city continuously work together to keep our community safe and our school safe,” said Chief Sprow.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police and USMS arrested a fugitive on August 10, 2022 after escaping from the Milwaukee...
Man wanted by police for nearly a year arrested in Toledo, video shows escape
The enforcement blitz will concentrate on all traffic violations but an emphasis will be set on...
TPD to conduct traffic enforcement blitz
FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say
46-year old Deymond Underwood Junior says he was riding his motorcycle when he was hit from...
Monroe Prosecuting Attorney will file a charge in hit-and-run accident
The suspect was described as a Black male, age in the late 40s, six feet tall and wearing a...
TPD looking for suspect who allegedly assaulted, robbed victim at Circle K

Latest News

Neighbors reportedly heard multiple gunshots in the 1700 block of Hamilton St.
TPD: one person shot on Hamilton St.
8/11/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
8/11/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
Report: FBI searched for classified documents on nuclear weapons at Trump residence
Child with special needs now needs to find new school
A local family struggles to find a new school for child with special needs