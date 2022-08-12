Birthday Club
Mercy College of Ohio holds White Coat Ceremony for Physician Assistant students

Mercy College of Ohio says 19 Physician Assistant students received their white coats at the ceremony on Aug. 12.
Mercy College of Ohio says 19 Physician Assistant students received their white coats at the ceremony on Aug. 12.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy College of Ohio held its White Coat Ceremony for its inaugural class of Physician Assistant students on Friday.

Mercy College of Ohio says 19 Physician Assistant students received their white coats at the ceremony on Aug. 12.

According to Mercy College, the White Coat Ceremony is a ritual that emphasizes compassionate, collaborative, scientifically excellent care from the very first day of training in the healthcare profession. The donning of the white coat marks the transition into the clinical portion of the students’ education.

“The white coat ceremony symbolizes being one step closer to pursuing my passion of practicing medicine and improving the lives of those in my community,” said PA student Rachel Trouten.

