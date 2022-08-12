Michigan Health Department updates Monkeypox vaccine guidelines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported the state has 90 confirmed cases of monkeypox, up significantly from the week prior. At the same time, they have more tools available for fighting monkeypox than were originally available when COVID-19 struck in 2020.

There are no treatments specifically for MPV infections. However, MPV and smallpox viruses are genetically similar, which means that antiviral drugs and vaccines developed to protect against smallpox can be used to prevent and treat MPV infections.

A recent announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given MDHHS cause to update JYNNEOS vaccine recommendations for monkeypox virus.

“FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) now allows for providers to offer the vaccine via intradermal (between layers of the skin) injection, which increases the number of doses up to five-fold,” MDHHS officials said. “Previously, JYNNEOS was only able to be administered subcutaneously (under the skin). JYNNEOS is administered as two doses 28 days apart.”

This method of administering the medicine has been shown to have the same immune response as the subcutaneous route. The FDA EUA also now allows for subcutaneous administration of JYNNEOS for populations under 18 years of age. People are considered fully vaccinated approximately two weeks after their second dose of JYNNEOS.

“MPV continues to spread and we are hopeful that the increase in vaccination doses will help us prevent further spread and offer protection for those who may have been or may be exposed,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “We encourage those at risk to contact their local health department and get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

For more information, visit Michigan.gov/MPV.

More information on monkeypox can be read below.

County Cases Ingham 4 Ionia 1 Jackson 1 Livingston 1

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging anyone who may have been exposed to monkeypox to contact their local health department about vaccination.

Contact information on Mid-Michigan health departments can be found below.

Monkeypox is spread mainly through skin-to-skin contact. It can also spread through bedsheets and other linens used by an infected person.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes monkeypox as part of the same family of viruses as smallpox, but not chickenpox. It recommends the vaccine to be given to within four days from the exposure date.

If given between four and 14 days after the date of exposure, vaccination may reduce the symptoms, but might not prevent monkeypox.

Symptoms of monkeypox can include the following:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

More information can be found on the CDC’s official website here or on the MDHHS’ website here.

