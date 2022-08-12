Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Neighborhood Nuisance: A vacant eyesore on Seaman Street in East Toledo

People living the vacant and racoon infested home on Seaman Street say they've tried for years...
People living the vacant and racoon infested home on Seaman Street say they've tried for years to get the place torn down.(WTVG)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vacant, raccoon-infested home has troubled a local community for years.

Residents living on Seaman Street in East Toledo said when the homeowners died over a decade ago the place began falling into disrepair.

" It reminds me of Halloween every day, it’s awful. I’ve never seen the street this bad, and these houses,” said Barb Groll, a neighbor.

According to people living nearby the home attracts all sorts of rodents and pests. " I’ve had an exterminator come out because of the bugs and stuff coming through. We had a lot of ants last year. It’s cost me like 110 bucks a month,” said Denis Karcsak, a neighbor.

The city came to mow the property earlier in the week, but some grass was too tall for the equipment.

" Because it takes the city so long to do something about it, you keep calling them every day or every week. They say yeah I will take your information. Thank God they finally cut the grass this year, but it’s been the first,” said Groll.

When 13abc spoke to representatives from the City of Toledo they said that the property has been on their radar for some time.

Without someone alive to hold accountable for the nuisance, it’s the City’s job to bring the place into compliance. The lot is on the city’s demolition list, and a representative said they hope to have the place torn down by the end of the year.

" Hopefully isn’t for sure but it’s doable. As long as it gets torn down I’ll be happy,” says Groll.

If you have a neighborhood nuisance in your community send an email to willie.daniely@13abc.com. Include pictures, a phone number, and any information that may help in getting your problem solved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police and USMS arrested a fugitive on August 10, 2022 after escaping from the Milwaukee...
Man wanted by police for nearly a year arrested in Toledo, video shows escape
The enforcement blitz will concentrate on all traffic violations but an emphasis will be set on...
TPD to conduct traffic enforcement blitz
FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say
46-year old Deymond Underwood Junior says he was riding his motorcycle when he was hit from...
Monroe Prosecuting Attorney will file a charge in hit-and-run accident
The suspect was described as a Black male, age in the late 40s, six feet tall and wearing a...
TPD looking for suspect who allegedly assaulted, robbed victim at Circle K

Latest News

Residents say the problem has gone on for too long, and the park needs to do something about it.
Neighborhood Nuisance: Follow-up at Raintree Village Mobile Home Park
Joanna Quinn said it worries her living next to the two eyesores, she wants them torn down as...
Neighborhood Nuisance: two vacant homes in Lagrange concerning an elderly neighbor
Concerned citizens say it's heartbreaking to see the graves of WWII veterans in such poor...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Overgrown headstones at Calvary Cemetery
John Loeffler says large branches fall on his trailer at night, causing damage and creating a...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Tree branches falling, damaging Toledo trailer