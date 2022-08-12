Neighborhood Nuisance: A vacant eyesore on Seaman Street in East Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vacant, raccoon-infested home has troubled a local community for years.

Residents living on Seaman Street in East Toledo said when the homeowners died over a decade ago the place began falling into disrepair.

" It reminds me of Halloween every day, it’s awful. I’ve never seen the street this bad, and these houses,” said Barb Groll, a neighbor.

According to people living nearby the home attracts all sorts of rodents and pests. " I’ve had an exterminator come out because of the bugs and stuff coming through. We had a lot of ants last year. It’s cost me like 110 bucks a month,” said Denis Karcsak, a neighbor.

The city came to mow the property earlier in the week, but some grass was too tall for the equipment.

" Because it takes the city so long to do something about it, you keep calling them every day or every week. They say yeah I will take your information. Thank God they finally cut the grass this year, but it’s been the first,” said Groll.

When 13abc spoke to representatives from the City of Toledo they said that the property has been on their radar for some time.

Without someone alive to hold accountable for the nuisance, it’s the City’s job to bring the place into compliance. The lot is on the city’s demolition list, and a representative said they hope to have the place torn down by the end of the year.

" Hopefully isn’t for sure but it’s doable. As long as it gets torn down I’ll be happy,” says Groll.

If you have a neighborhood nuisance in your community send an email to willie.daniely@13abc.com. Include pictures, a phone number, and any information that may help in getting your problem solved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.