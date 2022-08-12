Birthday Club
New Alzheimer’s research shows junk food, racism can have impact on memory

AAIC 2022 (PRNewsfoto/Alzheimer’s Association)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New Alzheimer’s research announced during the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference has included some groundbreaking insight into how certain factors can effect memory.

  • Junk food: high consumption of ultra-processed foods led to a 28% faster decline in cognitive function in a study of more than 10,000 people.
  • Racism: In a study of 1,000 adults, “exposure to interpersonal and institutional racism was associated with lower memory scores, especially among Black individuals.”
  • COVID-19: The lost of smell due to COVID-19 may be a predictor of cognitive impairment.
  • Economic status: According to experts, workers who make more money see less of a memory decline in older age than those who make less money.

It happened on Jackman Rd. and W Laskey Rd., after 10:00 p.m.
TPD: Motorcycle crash sends one to hospital
Electrical fire at occupied Toledo home.
8/13: Derek's Saturday AM Forecast
8/13: Derek's Saturday AM Forecast