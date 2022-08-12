Old South End Gateway Arch installation begins, DeWine to dedicate

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Installation of the Old South End Gateway Arch has begun and Governor Mike DeWine will be in Toledo for the dedication next week.

The Gateway Arch, which will be located on Broadway just southwest of the I-75 overpass, is a signature project of the Broadway Corridor Coalition and was funded by the City of Toledo District Improvement Project. The Arch will arrive in Toledo and be installed on Aug 15.

According to the Historic South Initiative, DeWine’s dedication will take place on Aug. 17 at 2 p.m. at the Arch. In addition, Bob Welly, who was the President of the BCC and a key member of the Historic South Initiative, will be honored for his leadership in the effort to get the Gateway Arch installed.

HSI says it took three years of planning and raising money for the installation and now, the Arch will welcome people to the Historic South End of Toledo.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.