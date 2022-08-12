Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Southern Baptists say denomination faces DOJ investigation

A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in...
A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.(AP Photo/Holly Meyer)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday that several of the denomination’s major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The SBC’s statement gave few details about the investigation, but indicated it dealt with sexual abuse. The SBC, the largest Protestant denomination in the U.S., has been plagued by problems related to clergy sex abuse in recent years.

“Individually and collectively each SBC entity is resolved to fully and completely cooperate with the investigation,” the statement said. “While we continue to grieve and lament past mistakes related to sexual abuse, current leaders across the SBC have demonstrated a firm conviction to address those issues of the past and are implementing measures to ensure they are never repeated in the future.”

Earlier this year, an SBC task force released a blistering 288-page report from outside consultant, Guidepost Solutions. The firm’s seven-month independent investigation found disturbing details about how denominational leaders mishandled sex abuse claims and mistreated victims.

There was no immediate comment from the Justice Department about the investigation.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police and USMS arrested a fugitive on August 10, 2022 after escaping from the Milwaukee...
VIDEO: Fugitive wanted for nearly a year leads TPD on chase, crashes car
FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say
This is the first confirmed case in the area. The state of Ohio currently sits at a total of 75...
Lucas County reports confirmed case of Monkeypox
Christina Price was sentenced to serve a mandatory six years in prison Thursday but could serve...
Toledo woman sentenced in drawbridge crash that killed child
Students and staff at the University of Toledo complain about higher parking prices on campus.
UT students and staff raise concerns over on-campus parking rates

Latest News

Toledo Police Chief George Kral discusses what's next after retirement
Toledo Police Chief George Kral discusses what's next after retirement
8/12/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
8/12/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture Friday at the...
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed on lecture stage in New York
It’s all part of Jeep Fest festivities and is a brand-new way to celebrate two things that...
Jeep Fest teams up with Metroparks Toledo to offer campsite for festival