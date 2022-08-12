Thousands without power in Toledo after crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thousands of Toledo Edison customers are without power after a crash in Toledo.

According to a representative with First Energy, approximately 1800 customers are without power after a crash on Reynolds Road affected power infrastructure.

The company estimates power will be restored around 8:00 p.m

You can find the Toledo Edison power outages map here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.