Thousands without power in Toledo after crash
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thousands of Toledo Edison customers are without power after a crash in Toledo.
According to a representative with First Energy, approximately 1800 customers are without power after a crash on Reynolds Road affected power infrastructure.
The company estimates power will be restored around 8:00 p.m
You can find the Toledo Edison power outages map here.
