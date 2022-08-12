Birthday Club
TPD: one person shot on Hamilton St.

Neighbors reportedly heard multiple gunshots in the 1700 block of Hamilton St.
Neighbors reportedly heard multiple gunshots in the 1700 block of Hamilton St.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot Thursday evening.

According to our media partner The Blade, the Toledo Police Department responded to the scene in the 1700 block of Hamilton St. just after 6:30 p.m.

Neighbors reportedly heard multiple gunshots. At this time neither the victim’s name nor condition has been released.

In addition, no arrests have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.

