TPD: one person shot on Hamilton St.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot Thursday evening.

According to our media partner The Blade, the Toledo Police Department responded to the scene in the 1700 block of Hamilton St. just after 6:30 p.m.

Neighbors reportedly heard multiple gunshots. At this time neither the victim’s name nor condition has been released.

In addition, no arrests have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.

