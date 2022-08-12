TPD: one person shot on Hamilton St.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot Thursday evening.
According to our media partner The Blade, the Toledo Police Department responded to the scene in the 1700 block of Hamilton St. just after 6:30 p.m.
Neighbors reportedly heard multiple gunshots. At this time neither the victim’s name nor condition has been released.
In addition, no arrests have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story, check back later for updates.
