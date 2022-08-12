Washington Local Schools implements new visitor policies to ensure students’ safety

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Leaders with Washington Local Schools are cracking down on safety this school year.

Superintendent, Kadee Anstadt, said with the recent uptick in school violence across the country, something needed to change.

“We’ve always had procedures for visitors entering our buildings, but I think over the last couple of years, we haven’t had as many visitors,” said Anstadt. “Recently, we’ve gone through a safety audit, and we had a professional group come in and kind of just give us some suggestions.”

She said the biggest issue that the group found was that there were different procedures depending on the building you were in.

“So, this really just brings all of our procedures under one umbrella to say no matter what building you go to at Washington local, you’ll have the same procedure,” Anstadt said.

Anstadt added that everyone will be required to wear I.D. If they are not a student.

“Our staff is being asked, if you don’t have an I.D., to ask why you’re there, how did you get in, can we help you get somewhere so you can get the appropriate I.D.,” said Anstadt. “Just so that we’re sure.”

The district is investing in some amped-up technology, as well, to ensure the safety of everyone in the school buildings.

“We will ask people for their I.D. when they come in. The I.D. will be scanned, and it actually does a quick background check,” Anstadt said.

Anstadt told 13abc that most of the teachers and staff she’s talked to are happy about the updated policy, but they will learn more when they start school back up Monday, without students.

“Majority of the time that they’re with us in our convocations at the beginning of the year, we’ll spend on student safety and staff safety,” Anstadt said. “It’s getting our staff, our students, everyone in the mindset of everyone comes through the front door, everyone wears an I.D. badge, and no one should be in the hall.”

Here is a link to the new visitor procedures that were posted on social media.

