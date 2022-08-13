8/13: Derek’s Saturday AM Forecast

TODAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the mid-70s. Scattered showers possible from midday into the afternoon, but rain chances will be much higher as we get into the evening and overnight, when lows will be in the low 60s. TOMORROW: Scattered showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder with highs again in the mid-70s. MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs around 80, and a stray shower or t-storm can’t be ruled out. EXTENDED: Lots of sunshine and a few afternoon clouds from Tuesday through Friday. Highs in the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday, then getting warmer into the mid-80s for Thursday and Friday.

