Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

8/13: Derek’s Saturday AM Forecast

Rain chances increasing from west to east as the day goes on.
8/13: Derek's Saturday AM Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the mid-70s. Scattered showers possible from midday into the afternoon, but rain chances will be much higher as we get into the evening and overnight, when lows will be in the low 60s. TOMORROW: Scattered showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder with highs again in the mid-70s. MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs around 80, and a stray shower or t-storm can’t be ruled out. EXTENDED: Lots of sunshine and a few afternoon clouds from Tuesday through Friday. Highs in the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday, then getting warmer into the mid-80s for Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche declared brain dead, kept on life support for organ donations
The Middletown Division of Police in Ohio is allowing its officers and other employees to show...
Ohio police department says officers, employees no longer need to cover up their tattoos
This is the first confirmed case in the area. The state of Ohio currently sits at a total of 75...
Lucas County reports confirmed case of Monkeypox
Parents worry about buses taking kindergarten students to high schools
Catholic school parents sue Sylvania Schools over bussing
Child with special needs now needs to find new school
A local family struggles to find a new school for child with special needs

Latest News

8/12/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
8/12/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
Dan's Off-Road Course Jeepcast for Friday, August 12, 2022
Dan's Friday Off-Road Course Jeepcast
It's a perfect afternoon to kick off Jeep Fest, but watch for a few showers close to parade...
8/12: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast
It's a perfect afternoon to kick off Jeep Fest, but watch for a few showers close to parade...
8/12: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast