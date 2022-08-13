8/13: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: On and off periods of rain with lows in the low 60s. A rumble of thunder will be possible. SUNDAY: More rain during the morning, then scattered showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder for the afternoon with highs in the low to mid-70s. SUNDAY NIGHT: A few lingering showers, lows in the low 60s. MONDAY: Partly sunny with a northeast breeze and highs around 80. A stray shower or t-storm can’t be ruled out. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny with the northeast breeze again on Tuesday, plus highs in the low 80s. Lots of sun and a few afternoon clouds from Wednesday through Friday. Highs in the low 80s Wednesday, then up into the mid-80s for Thursday and Friday. Partly sunny Saturday, highs in the upper 80s, and a shower possible.

