Electrical fire at occupied Toledo home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An electrical fire broke out at a home on the 1100 block of N Erie St., in Toledo overnight.

Toledo Fire and Rescue told 13abc that the flames were contained in the basement of the home. All occupants, including pets, made it out safely.

The Red Cross is assisting the family with finding a place to stay after power to the home had to be cut.

