Feel Good Friday: Good News Brewing

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Flatlands Coffee in Bowling Green caters to coffee connoisseurs, but also to the average “Joe.”

Owner, Ben Vollmar, opts to refer to himself as an “executive leader.” He opened the cafe in 2015 and expanded to include a roastery three years ago.

“My goal is that person would just wake up and say ‘this is the best coffee I’ve had,’ and you’re ready to kick off your day,” explained Vollmar with his signature enthusiasm.

The cafe is tucked along North Main Street. Its airy design of light colors evokes the signature light roast. Vollmar says it was specifically created to be a welcoming, rejuvenating space. And whatever magic he is brewing seems to be working.

“It’s ridiculous how good this coffee is,” laughs Graham Blatz, a frequent customer. Though he works in Toledo, Blatz says one big reason he chooses to live in BG is so that he can get his daily jolt at Flatlands, which he describes as the best in Ohio.

Other fine-tuned tastebuds agree.

This year, Food & Wine Magazine named Flatlands Coffee the best roaster in the state. Vollmar says the honor was a shock.

“These critics just placed this order online on our website. We shipped it out. Had no idea who we were shipping it to! And lo and behold, I wake up one morning to a text message from another coffee enthusiast - saying, ‘Ben, did you see?’ he recalled.

Vollmar says the nod from Food & Wine is great for his business, but also for the region as a whole.

“It’s been really exciting to see a lot more interest, curiosity, enthusiasm and pride of the Northwest Ohio region, because now there’s another product coming from this area that’s gaining a lot of national recognition.”

In addition to stopping at the cafe, you can also get Flatlands Coffee at Sip in Toledo, as well as all Churchill’s locations. You can also have it shipped directly to your home. To learn more about how to order, click here.

