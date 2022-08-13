Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Feel Good Friday: Good News Brewing

By Sashem Brey
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Flatlands Coffee in Bowling Green caters to coffee connoisseurs, but also to the average “Joe.”

Owner, Ben Vollmar, opts to refer to himself as an “executive leader.” He opened the cafe in 2015 and expanded to include a roastery three years ago.

“My goal is that person would just wake up and say ‘this is the best coffee I’ve had,’ and you’re ready to kick off your day,” explained Vollmar with his signature enthusiasm.

The cafe is tucked along North Main Street. Its airy design of light colors evokes the signature light roast. Vollmar says it was specifically created to be a welcoming, rejuvenating space. And whatever magic he is brewing seems to be working.

“It’s ridiculous how good this coffee is,” laughs Graham Blatz, a frequent customer. Though he works in Toledo, Blatz says one big reason he chooses to live in BG is so that he can get his daily jolt at Flatlands, which he describes as the best in Ohio.

Other fine-tuned tastebuds agree.

This year, Food & Wine Magazine named Flatlands Coffee the best roaster in the state. Vollmar says the honor was a shock.

“These critics just placed this order online on our website. We shipped it out. Had no idea who we were shipping it to! And lo and behold, I wake up one morning to a text message from another coffee enthusiast - saying, ‘Ben, did you see?’ he recalled.

Vollmar says the nod from Food & Wine is great for his business, but also for the region as a whole.

“It’s been really exciting to see a lot more interest, curiosity, enthusiasm and pride of the Northwest Ohio region, because now there’s another product coming from this area that’s gaining a lot of national recognition.”

In addition to stopping at the cafe, you can also get Flatlands Coffee at Sip in Toledo, as well as all Churchill’s locations. You can also have it shipped directly to your home. To learn more about how to order, click here.

To submit an idea for “Feel Good Friday with Sashem Brey,” click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police and USMS arrested a fugitive on August 10, 2022 after escaping from the Milwaukee...
VIDEO: Fugitive wanted for nearly a year leads TPD on chase, crashes car
FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say
This is the first confirmed case in the area. The state of Ohio currently sits at a total of 75...
Lucas County reports confirmed case of Monkeypox
Christina Price was sentenced to serve a mandatory six years in prison Thursday but could serve...
Toledo woman sentenced in drawbridge crash that killed child
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche declared brain dead, kept on life support for organ donations

Latest News

Flatlands Coffee in Bowling Green caters to coffee connoisseurs, but also to the average “Joe.”
Feel Good Friday: Good News Brewing
The Create Community Art Fest is scheduled for Saturday, August 6, 2022.
Feel Good Friday: Create Community Art Fest
A local woman is co-launching a festival inspired by life experiences that led her to a new...
Feel Good Friday: Create Community Art Fest
Feel Good Friday
Feel Good Friday: Toledo students on TOP