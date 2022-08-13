Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Jeep Fest 2022 rolls into town with country singer Justin Moore taking the stage

By Delaney Ruth
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a celebration of all things Jeep!

Jeep Fest 2022 kicked off Friday and reached a fever pitch that night with a big country concert at Promenade Park.

Jeep enthusiasts and country music fans alike gathered to listen to Justin Moore. The concert set the tone for the weekend, and the “Why We Drink” crooner was a hit with the young and old.

13abc spoke with a couple who drove two hours from Bellefountaine, Ohio to be at Jeep Fest. They are most excited for the parade.

“We’ve already seen a few pretty cool jeeps, but the fest will be fun, and the vending and shopping,” said Jessica and Jonathan Messenger.

A Jeep enthusiast from the Dayton area was also in town. Bob Corcoran works for Rock Krawler, a company that tricks out Jeeps.

“I am a Jeep person through and through. I am in this thing every day,” said Corcoran. “Even before I worked for Rock Krawler I was a customer for four years. I’ve been to 47 states in this Jeep.”

Corcoran is here with Rock Krawler talking about suspensions, which makes the Jeeps sit high off the ground. They are important if you want to take your Jeep over the big bumps and boulders. That’s part of what he loves about his wrangler - the versatility.

“Basically this Jeep is used for everything. I can go to the grocery store in it, I can go to a wedding, I can go to the mountains in Colorado and Utah, whatever you want,” said Corcoran. “It’s a daily-driven rock crawling machine.”

Corcoran said his Jeep is his pride and joy and he’s wanting to show people how they can spice up their Jeep and take it anywhere.

“The big thing I want people to know and take away when they talk to me is it doesn’t matter if you bought a Jeep yesterday or 50 years ago. This sport/hobby is the best thing you can be involved in in my humble opinion. It’s a ton of fun and there’s always something to learn from it.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police and USMS arrested a fugitive on August 10, 2022 after escaping from the Milwaukee...
VIDEO: Fugitive wanted for nearly a year leads TPD on chase, crashes car
FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say
This is the first confirmed case in the area. The state of Ohio currently sits at a total of 75...
Lucas County reports confirmed case of Monkeypox
Christina Price was sentenced to serve a mandatory six years in prison Thursday but could serve...
Toledo woman sentenced in drawbridge crash that killed child
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche declared brain dead, kept on life support for organ donations

Latest News

Police say don't leave anything in your vehicle
Toledo police are reminding Jeep Fest visitors to play it safe
8/12/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
8/12/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
According to the Toledo Police Department, the accident took place on Laskey Road near the...
TPD: One person hospitalized after car accident
Country singer Justin Moore performs
Jeep Fest 2022 kicks off