Jeep Fest 2022 rolls into town with country singer Justin Moore taking the stage

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a celebration of all things Jeep!

Jeep Fest 2022 kicked off Friday and reached a fever pitch that night with a big country concert at Promenade Park.

Jeep enthusiasts and country music fans alike gathered to listen to Justin Moore. The concert set the tone for the weekend, and the “Why We Drink” crooner was a hit with the young and old.

13abc spoke with a couple who drove two hours from Bellefountaine, Ohio to be at Jeep Fest. They are most excited for the parade.

“We’ve already seen a few pretty cool jeeps, but the fest will be fun, and the vending and shopping,” said Jessica and Jonathan Messenger.

A Jeep enthusiast from the Dayton area was also in town. Bob Corcoran works for Rock Krawler, a company that tricks out Jeeps.

“I am a Jeep person through and through. I am in this thing every day,” said Corcoran. “Even before I worked for Rock Krawler I was a customer for four years. I’ve been to 47 states in this Jeep.”

Corcoran is here with Rock Krawler talking about suspensions, which makes the Jeeps sit high off the ground. They are important if you want to take your Jeep over the big bumps and boulders. That’s part of what he loves about his wrangler - the versatility.

“Basically this Jeep is used for everything. I can go to the grocery store in it, I can go to a wedding, I can go to the mountains in Colorado and Utah, whatever you want,” said Corcoran. “It’s a daily-driven rock crawling machine.”

Corcoran said his Jeep is his pride and joy and he’s wanting to show people how they can spice up their Jeep and take it anywhere.

“The big thing I want people to know and take away when they talk to me is it doesn’t matter if you bought a Jeep yesterday or 50 years ago. This sport/hobby is the best thing you can be involved in in my humble opinion. It’s a ton of fun and there’s always something to learn from it.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.