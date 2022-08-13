TPD: Motorcycle crash sends one to hospital
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash last night put a motorcyclist in the hospital.
It happened on Jackman Rd. and W Laskey Rd., after 10:00 p.m., and involved and a car and a motorcycle.
Toledo Police Department told 13abc that the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital.
They did not release details on that person’s condition.
