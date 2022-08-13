Toledo police are reminding Jeep Fest visitors to play it safe

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Jeep lovers were already out in full force on the trails early Friday to enjoy the Jeep Off Course welcome party.

Among the crowd were Jeep enthusiasts Randy and Tonya Carstensen.

“I have a Jeep Gladiator 2021. We actually put a two-inch lift kit on it. I drive that back and forth to work. We bring it up the Jeep Fest. We just have fun with it,” said Tonya Carstensen.

Scott and Beth Jaegly described the annual festival as a time to celebrate the jeep lifestyle.

“If you own a jeep you’re part of the family. It doesn’t matter what kind of jeep you own,” said Scott Jaegly.

With more than 70 thousand jeep girls and jeep guys slated to come to the Glass City, the festival requires a lot of organization to ensure the safety of large crowds.

In order, to make sure attendees are safe, the Toledo Police Department has increased its presence, calling extra officers to work overtime.

“We also have plain clothes officers in the crowd to check the parking lots and the parking structures to make sure no one’s breaking into vehicles. We will also have a lot more of our mobile cameras downtown but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be aware of your own surroundings. If you see something say something,” said TPD Officer Andrew Dlugosielski.

While it’ll be packed event officers ask that attendees remain aware throughout the fest.

“You might get a little forgetful just trying to get out there in the crowd. So take your purses with you take your cameras with you and don’t leave them in the car,” said Officer Dlugosielski.

