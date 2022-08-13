Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TPD: One person hospitalized after car accident

According to the Toledo Police Department, the accident took place on Laskey Road near the...
According to the Toledo Police Department, the accident took place on Laskey Road near the intersection of Jackman.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -One person was hospitalized after a car accident on Friday night.

According to the Toledo Police Department, the accident took place on Laskey Road near the intersection of Jackman.

TPD officers confirmed that a motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital. There are no further details on the incident or the victim’s condition at this time.

Check back later for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police and USMS arrested a fugitive on August 10, 2022 after escaping from the Milwaukee...
VIDEO: Fugitive wanted for nearly a year leads TPD on chase, crashes car
FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say
This is the first confirmed case in the area. The state of Ohio currently sits at a total of 75...
Lucas County reports confirmed case of Monkeypox
Christina Price was sentenced to serve a mandatory six years in prison Thursday but could serve...
Toledo woman sentenced in drawbridge crash that killed child
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche declared brain dead, kept on life support for organ donations

Latest News

Country singer Justin Moore performed at Promenade Park
Jeep Fest 2022 rolls into town with country singer Justin Moore taking the stage
Police say don't leave anything in your vehicle
Toledo police are reminding Jeep Fest visitors to play it safe
8/12/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
8/12/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Country singer Justin Moore performs
Jeep Fest 2022 kicks off