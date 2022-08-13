TPD: One person hospitalized after car accident

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -One person was hospitalized after a car accident on Friday night.

According to the Toledo Police Department, the accident took place on Laskey Road near the intersection of Jackman.

TPD officers confirmed that a motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital. There are no further details on the incident or the victim’s condition at this time.

Check back later for updates.

