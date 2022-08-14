Birthday Club
8/14: Derek’s Sunday AM Forecast

Rain chances slowly decreasing today, then drier this week.
8/14: Derek's Sunday AM Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TODAY: Periods of on-and-off rain this morning, then scattered showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder for the afternoon with highs in the low to mid-70s. TONIGHT: A lingering shower with lows in the low 60s. MONDAY: Partly sunny with a northeast breeze and highs around 80. A stray shower or t-storm can’t be ruled out. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny with the northeast breeze again Tuesday, plus highs in the low 80s. Lots of sun and a few afternoon clouds from Wednesday through Friday. Highs in the low 80s Wednesday, then up into the mid-80s for Thursday and Friday. Partly sunny Saturday, highs in the upper 80s, and showers and t-storms possible.

