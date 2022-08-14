Birthday Club
8/14: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Isolated showers early this week, waterspouts possible on Lake Erie.
8/14: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a brief shower possible lows in the low 60s. MONDAY: Partly sunny with a northeast breeze keeping highs in the low 80s. An isolated shower or t-storm possible, atypically moving from northeast to southwest. Waterspouts will also be possible on Lake Erie, especially during the morning. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low 60s. TUESDAY: Partly sunny with the northeast breeze still kicking and a stray shower possible. Highs in the low 80s, and waterspouts will again be possible on Lake Erie. EXTENDED: One more chance for waterspouts on Wednesday, otherwise mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Mostly sunny for Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid-80s. Showers and storms return next weekend with highs in the mid-80s on Saturday, low 80s on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

